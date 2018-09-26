Updated: FG invites Labour to late night meeting to avert planned strike

Federal government is not leaving any stone unturned in its bid to stop the organised Labour from proceeding with its planned nationwide strike effective midnigh today.

A meeting between the federal government and organised labour earlier today has failed with Labour insisting on embarking on strike.

Though the government pleaded that the strike be shelved as the tripartite committee will begin meeting next Thursday, labour insisted that the meeting should have been held before now.

A meeting between a government delegation, led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday ended in a deadlock.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, insisted that labour would proceed with the warning strike from Wednesday (today) midnight.

The union, in collaboration with civil society groups, had declared that it would embark on the strike from 26 September to press home its demand for the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Share this: Tweet



