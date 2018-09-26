Updated: Jubilation in Owerri as Court declares Madumere’s impeachment illegal

It is jubilation time for the faction of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State loyal to Eze Madumere, who was impeached as Deputy Governor in July.

This is because a High Court Sitting in Owerri on Tuesday declared his impeachment as illegal.

The court ruled that that the state’s Chief Judge failed to set up an impeachment panel within seven days, as stipulated by law.

TVC’s Saturday Ochia reports that the Presiding Judge, Justice Benjamin Iheka declared the impeachment political, and not done in accordance with due process.

In his ruling, Justice Iheka said the Chief Judge and the State House of Assembly did not comply with the seven day notice of impeachment that should have been served on Madumere.

He also ruled that the chief judge did not constitute the seven-man panel required to look into the impeachment issue raised by lawmakers.

The defence team challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case, but that was struck down by the presiding judge.

The defence counsel did not speak to TVC News, but Uche Nwosu, the former Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha says the state government and the House of Assembly will appeal the judgement.

With the victory just won in court, Madumere has lauded the judiciary, which he called the last hope of the common man.

