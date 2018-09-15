US delays presentation of plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace

The United States will not present its long-awaited plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace any time soon instead, it is instead trying to unilaterally change the terms of reference for any future proposal.

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, said the Trump administration was siding with Israel on the core issues of the decades-old conflict, burying all chances for Middle East peace.

Erekat said in an interview with Reuters in Jericho that he doubted the plan would ever be introduced.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have buried an 11-year-old Shadi Abdel-Al, who was killed by Israeli soldiers during Gaza’s weekly border protests on Friday.

Abdel-Al was taken to his family home, where family members mourned over his body. It was then carried on a stretcher in a funeral procession through the streets of Gaza’s Jabalya refugee camp.

The boy, was among three dead in the latest border clashes with Israel. Palestinian medical officials say hundreds were wounded.

About a 177 Palestinians have been killed since violent demonstrations were launched in late March, to press demands against Israel.

