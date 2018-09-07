US military announce plans to expand troop presence in Germany

The US military has announced plans to expand its troop presence in Germany by adding soldiers to its force by 1,500

The military said on Friday, September 7th, that the new unit activations are scheduled to begin this year and that the troops and their families should all be in place in southern Germany by September 2020.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell says they’ll add to more than 33,000 American troops already in Germany and reinforce that the U.S. is “committed to strengthening the transatlantic alliance and President (Donald) Trump’s promise to increase U.S. defense capabilities means the alliance is stronger today.”

Units include a field artillery brigade headquarters and two multiple-launch rocket system battalions in Grafenwoehr, a short-range air defense battalion in Ansbach, and various supporting unites in Hohenfels and Baumholder.

