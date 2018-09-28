USTDA releases grant to Nigeria’s broad connectivity network

The United States Trade and Development Agency may have bought into Nigeria’s 30 percent broadband target by 2018.

This comes as the trade agency released a grant to Broad connectivity Network to build Tier III data center in Kaduna State and a metropolitan broadband network in Abuja.

According to the agency, the grant will develop a feasibility study and business plan to support deployment of broadband fiber network across the North West region of Nigeria.

This development is in line with the National Broadband Plan to increase broadband access in Nigeria from its present 22 percent to over 30 percent this year .

