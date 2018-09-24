VAR the way forward – FIFA President

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino says that video assistant refereeing (VAR) is here to stay, after its introduction at the 2018 World Cup.

Infantino made this known, while addressing audience at the FIFA Football Conference.

The conference is being held in London, before Monday’s FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards. Among the audience were coaches from international teams, including Didier Deschamps, Gareth Southgate and Joachim Loew.

Infantino also said FIFA must do more to develop soccer at elite level in South America, Asia and Africa, after European sides triumphed in the last four World Cups.

