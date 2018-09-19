VP Osinbajo meets with Ministers to discuss new minimum wage

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday Sept. 19, 2018 presided over a special economic management meeting to discuss the issue of the new national minimum wage.

The meeting which was held at the Vice President Conference hall at the Presidential villa had in attendance the ministers of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; Acting Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Also in attendance were the Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachukwu, among others.

In May 2016, the organised labour had demanded a pay rise on the current N18,000 national minimum wage to N56,000 and later raised to N65,500.

Buhari had in November 2017 inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee with a mandate of arriving at a new national minimum.

The federal government had assured workers during the 40th anniversary celebration of the NLC earlier in February that workers should expect a new national minimum wage by September.

The Vice president is also expected to discuss the 2019 budget proposal at the meeting.

