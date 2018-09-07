Home News We are not in Seychelles for relaxation – Rohr
Image result for We are not in Seychelles for relaxation - RohrSuper Eagles Head coach, Gernot Rohr has charged his players to put up their best and secure a win over hosts Seychelles in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier in Victoria.

The Eagles need all three points to put their qualification chances back on track, and after Thursday morning training, coach Rohr read his mission statement to the players.

Rohr says Every player should realize the importance of the match.

The head coach also charged his players that they are not here for vacation but to get the desire result to qualify for the nations cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently number 3 on the table with 0 points.

