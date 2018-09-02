We are still in control, not scared – Osun APC

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State said the party is fully in control in the state despite defection by some of it’s members to the opposition party ahead of the forthcoming governorship election. The Party’s Director of Publicity, Kunle Oyatomi was reacting to the defection of three members of the state Assembly to the Action Democratic Party in Osogbo.

Oyatomi said the Party’s flag bearer, Gboyega Oyetola would emerge victorious at the governorship poll with the support of the electorate who had seen what the APC Government has achieved in the last seven and half years under the leadership of Rauf Aregbesola.

