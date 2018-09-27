Home Football Work begins on new grass pitch at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos
Work begins on new grass pitch at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos
Football
Nigeria
Sports
0

Work begins on new grass pitch at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

0
0
now viewing

Work begins on new grass pitch at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

now playing

Rivers overtakes Lagos as top investment destination

now playing

Buhari wades into Tinubu, Ambode’s rift

now playing

Tin-Can Port management commences construction of perimeter fence

now playing

Lagos assures residents of availability of LAKE rice across state.

Boat-mishap-TVCNews
now playing

Five die as boat capsizes at Ikorodu

Work has commenced for the removal of the artificial playing surface of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Engineers have began excavation work on the main bowl of the stadium which will see the restoration of its natural grass surface.

The Lagos Government had earlier this year announced it intends to lay the Teslim Balogun Stadium with a grass pitch in order to attract international football games to the state.

Lagos has not been able to host high profile games since the Super Eagles left the city owing to the poor state of the Lagos National Stadium.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium will be wearing a new look soon.

If you have been hoping to watch big international games and the Super Eagles in Lagos, your dream is about to come true.

Related Posts

Rivers overtakes Lagos as top investment destination

TVCN 0

Buhari wades into Tinubu, Ambode’s rift

TVCN 1

Tin-Can Port management commences construction of perimeter fence

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies