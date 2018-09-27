Work begins on new grass pitch at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Work has commenced for the removal of the artificial playing surface of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Engineers have began excavation work on the main bowl of the stadium which will see the restoration of its natural grass surface.

The Lagos Government had earlier this year announced it intends to lay the Teslim Balogun Stadium with a grass pitch in order to attract international football games to the state.

Lagos has not been able to host high profile games since the Super Eagles left the city owing to the poor state of the Lagos National Stadium.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium will be wearing a new look soon.

If you have been hoping to watch big international games and the Super Eagles in Lagos, your dream is about to come true.

