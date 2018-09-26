Home Business World bank, Nigeria sign $124m deal for minerals exploration
World bank, Nigeria sign $124m deal for minerals exploration
World bank, Nigeria sign $124m deal for minerals exploration

World bank, Nigeria sign $124m deal for minerals exploration

World Bank to assist Nigeria’s economic growth

World bank to support Nigeria to facilitate economic devt

World Bank approves $2.1bn loans for Nigerian projects

World Bank cautions Nigeria, others, warns against sovereign debt

Senate's rejection of proposed World Bank loan baseless - El-Rufai

The World Bank has signed a deal with the Federal Government worth $124 million for the exploration of industrial minerals in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Consultant, Vitor Carrieia at the unveiling of Industrial Minerals Roadmap in Abuja.

Carrieia says Nigerians do not need to import these minerals that they will explore areas to use and support the drive in the country.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari said the deal will help industries such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture and boost inter-sector linkages and import substitution.

