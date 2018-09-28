World’s first flying car to go on sale next month

The world’s first ever flying car will go on sale next month, with pre-sales ahead of the Terrafugia Transition flying car’s 2019 release.

The car, which seats two passengers, can transform between driving and flying in less than a minute, able to fly at heights of up to 643km, at speeds of up to 160km/h.

Prices for the new model have yet to be confirmed but Chinese news agency Xinhua states that initial sales will begin in October.

The vehicle has been certified as a Light Sport Aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2016 and also meets National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration standards.

“Developing this new technology has allowed us to test several different mechanisms and generate process improvements along the way,”company CEO Chris Jaran said.

“We are at the critical point where we can implement the best design features based on years of flight and drive testing.”

