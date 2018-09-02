Yam festival: Igbaraoke monarch advocates preservation of culture

A prominent traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olowa of Igbaraoke, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede has urged Yoruba leaders to work together to preserve the culture of the ethnic group for generations to come. The monarch stated this during the 2017 edition of the New Yam Festival at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

Our Ondo State Correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo who witnessed the festival reports that the New Yam Festival, known as Ijesu Olowa, is one of the most celebrated festivals in Igbara-Oke, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State and it is the celebration of custom and culture of people of the ancient town.

The festival, which has become revered by the people of Igbara-Oke, marks the beginning of the time to eat new yam.

This year’s celebration was full of glamour and glitz, as the monarch of the town, the Olowa of Igbara-Oke,

Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, went to the farm early on the day.

He was full of excitement, when he saw people of the town, including non-indigenes in their large numbers, that accompanied him to the farm to harvest yam for the celebration.

Speaking with reporters after his return from the farm, Oba Agbede said the rich cultural heritage of the people must not be allowed to sink into oblivion. He calls for unity among different ethnic groups in the country.

Other indigenes of the town also speak on the importance of the festival.

The annual New yam festival afforded different groups opportunity to pay homage to the traditional ruler.

