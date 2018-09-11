Yannick Philippe talks on baby mama trend

Young, vibrant and talented Yannick Philppe is not ready to let this guard and be swallowed by the struggles of a budding music act. The UK- Nigeria based aspiring music star has got all it takes to turn Nigerian Snoopdog in few years Yannick Philippe In this interview, the soft spoken rapper bares it all on his challenges, inspirations, music label and his position on the baby mama trend in the Nigerian music industry. Enjoy: Can you tell us more about youself? My name is Yannick Philippe born Philippe Yannick Iwuegbu on 11th of June in Paris, France. I’m a rapper, actor and comedian. I attended the Christ King College in ijebu-ode Ogun State and studied Law at the University of Gambia but later dropped out to study Film making at Eicar Film school Paris and Acting for Tv and Film at London Media Academy, London , United Kingdom. I landed a lead role in a Nigerian movie called “ Invisiblemen”. The movie was nominated for Best Movie at the British Urban Film festival award at the For how long have you been in the music industry? I broke into the Nigerian entertainment industry in 2016 with his single Gini featuring Terry Tha Rapman. Since then, I have been dropping singles and shooting videos. I have also worked with prominent entertainment stars like Terry Tha Rapman , pherowshuz and actor Emanuel Imani. What inspired you to do music? Some Nigerian rappers inspire me. The likes of Terry Tha Rapman, Mode 9, 2face and Asa. You only rap? No, I do Hip-hop, Rap music, Afropop and anything that I can vibe to. Are you currently under any label or management? My record label is called Yannick Philippe Music Group and my management is run by my manager. Do you have any special features, that you think would stand you out in no due time? Yes. I had a collabo with Terry Tha Rapman and Pherow but I’m already planning to work with Mode9 on a new single which I believe it’s going to be a big hit. In the next 3 years, where would you love to see yourself? I see myself doing more collaborations and dropping more videos, singles and establishing a brand for my self. What are you currently working on? I’m currently working on an EP of six songs and I will be getting collabo on it. I intend to drop your next album before end of 2018. Have you performed on same stage with some big names? Yes I have been on same stage with Chuddy K, Samklef , Terry Tha Rapman and Pherow. It was indeed a good outing. Why the choice of music? I’m into music, because I grew up listening to rap music like Tupac, Snoopdog, Mode9, Terry Tha Rapman and more. So, I got used to it. What’s your educational background? I have a Higher Diploma in film making and acting for TV/Film in Paris and London. Where are you currently based? I’m based in Lagos and United Kingdom. I’m always traveling back and forth. Are your parents fully in support of your music career? Yes. They are my biggest fans. My Dad and Mom have always been in full support. Where are your from? I’m from the East part of Nigeria. Imo state to be precise I grew up in Lagos and Paris. How was growing up days like? Any fond memories? Yes, it was fun playing in the park with friends. We didn’t have much then, so I had to put in work as a young man. What are the challenges you’ve faced as an upcoming act? If you are not popular yet, no one wants to know you until you ‘blow’. Too many free shows to expose yourself and its not easy on me at all. Do You have your own record label and what inspired that move? Yes, it’s called Yannick Philippe Music Group. I just want to do my thing. At the moment no other artiste signed to my label. But I’m planning to finish my EP before I sign any artiste. If you have better offer by an established record label will you jump on it? Well, It’s good to get sponsors but am working on my label if I get I might jump on. It all depends on the offer. I just want to establish my brand before making moves. Back there in UK how have they accepted your kind of music? Yes , they have accepted african music which is good back then no one wanted to hear african music now it’s different. Can you list some of the songs you have done? Yes , Gini with Terry Tha Rapman , make U Rap , Show dem , sister Rebecca, call me by six , African baby and swag on fire was my first ever single Name of shows of you have performed too? Yes , lockside Camden, London . Afrobeat Sunday , One mic Kingston and pierone Night Club. Any plans to dabble into Afrobeats? I have always loved Afropop right from my early days. So, I am thinking of a collaboration, with maybe Small Doctor. It depends but I love his songs Can you compare life in Nigeria and UK? It’s very different especially when it comes to security, power supply , human rights, educational standards and love. Are you currently in a relationship? Yes, I am currently in a relationship with a girl and she is not in the industry. These days baby mama syndrome has taken over the entertainment industry, are you in that league? No, I personally don’t like to have children outside marriage and I don’t currently have a baba mama. Any plans to marry soon? Not yet, just want to establish myself and create a brand before making a commitment. The gay issue is now also a trend, have you encountered any? Yes, my friends have told me about encounters with gay people. Are you in support of same sex marriage? I am not support but it’s not my business what people do indoors

source:rita okoye https://www.vanguardngr.com/

