Yobe Guber: Gov. Gaidam anoints APC National Secretary, Maimala Buni as successor

Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam has officially announced the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maimala Buni as his choice for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Gaidam made the announcement during a programme tagged: coalition for inclusiveness and good governance organized by stakeholders in Damaturu.

Following the resolution reached by the Yobe state APC stakeholders mandating Governor Ibrahim Gaidam to single handedly pick a candidate for the number one top job in the state, Governor Gaidam has officially anointed the candidature of Maimala Buni, National Secretary of All Progressives Congress as his successor and APC candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

Gathered here are youths from various groups drumming support for sustainable legacies of the Gaidam administration and good governance for Yobe state.

Some of the youth believe the national Secretary of the APC ,Maimala Buni is a good choice for the number one position in the state.

Governor Gaidam told the youths that his love for the state would not allow him to take a decision that will jeopardize the interest of the state and the interest of Yobeans in general.

The question on the lips of Yobeans is whether the anointed Yobe gubernatorial candidate, Maimala Buni, would be largely accepted across the three senatorial zones of the state.

