Zainab Ahmed fit for office of finance minister – GOGAN

A non-governmental organization made up of patriotic Nigerians committed to advocacy for good governance, rule of law and adherence to democratic ethos, Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN) has hailed the appointment of the new finance minister, Zainab Ahmed calling it a redeployment for continuity and consolidation.

In a press statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the organisation and made available to newsmen, they call her appointment a good continuation from where her predecessor left.

“We, in GOGAN welcome the cheering news of the presidential approval of Zainab Ahmed as the substantive Minister of Finance following the resignation of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun who was doing wonderfully well until the issue of N.Y.S.C exemption certificate saga prompted her to take the path of honor so as to save the government avoidable and unnecessary distractions and embarrassment.

“Zainab Ahmed is a seasoned accountant and a financial management expert with wide ranging experience in both the public and private sectors. She possesses the requisite training, experience and exposure to steer the ship of the nation’s economy to safe harbor. There is no gain saying that she is in a familiar turf.

“The latest finance minister is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University. She was an audit trainee during her National Youth Service in Kaduna state in 1981/1982 and in 2004 had master’s degree from Ogun state university. She worked as an accountant in the Ministry of Finance, Kaduna state and voluntarily resigned after several promotions to join the Nigerian Telecommunication Limited (NITEL) in 1985.

“She was the Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (N.E.I.T.I). Zainab was the Managing Director of the Kaduna Industrial and Finance Co. Ltd and a member of the National Stakeholders Working Group (N.S.W.G) as well as a fellow of the Association of the National Accountants of Nigeria. She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

“The erstwhile Minister of Finance and her team had designed a template with which they were working towards the growth of the economy. We are already making visible progress before her exit. There is need to sustain this progress, build on the gains made and continue the march to the desired destination.

“We in GOGAN, as with all Nigerians appreciate that before Zainab Ahmed’s redeployment to head the Ministry of Finance, she was the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning. That position ensured that she worked closely with Mrs. Adeosun and contributed immensely to the milestones in the economy. This makes her redeployment apt as she will not find it difficult continuing from where her predecessor left off, as well as consolidating for optimum result.

“For those who are wont to question the rationale behind replacing Mrs. Adeosun with someone from another state instead of Ogun State, it is important to state that the constitution provides for each state to enjoy, at least, one ministerial appointment. Zainab Ahmed’s redeployment to replace Adeosun has not in any way denied Ogun state her ministerial slot. The state still has the chance to nominate someone else for ministerial appointment in fulfillment of the constitutional requirement (federal character).

“GOGAN is therefore calling on Mr. President to immediately ask Ogun state for a ministerial nominee and the National Assembly to treat such nomination when brought before them as matter of urgent national importance,” the statement reads.

