100 indigent patients to benefit from LASUTH Vision Care free surgery

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja in cojuction with Vision Care, a South Korea-based NGO will be treating no fewer than a 100 indigent patients living with cataract and other vision impairments free.

Chief medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adewale Oke represented by the Director Clinical Services and Training of LASUTH, Dr Ibrahim Mustapha made this known at a conference held on Monday in Lagos.

The news conference, with theme: “Free Cataract Operation 2018” was organised by LASUTH and supported by Samsung Heavy Industries, Daewoo Nigeria Ltd and X-pression.

For people who have cataracts, seeing through cloudy lenses is a bit like looking through a frosty or fogged-up window.

“Clouded vision caused by cataracts can make it more difficult to read, drive a car (especially at night) or see the expression on a friend’s face.

“Most cataracts develop slowly and don’t disturb your eyesight early on but with time, cataracts will eventually interfere with your vision.

“At first, stronger lighting and eyeglasses can help you to deal with cataracts but if impaired vision interferes with your usual activities, you might need cataract surgery. Fortunately, cataract surgery is generally a safe, effective procedure’’

Oke added, “This partnership is no doubt a beneficial one. We have made it an annual mission to reach out to those who are affected by cataract and glaucoma in their early stages before they become complicated and more difficult to remedy”.

“This mission commenced about four years ago with high success rate recorded; in 2017 for instance, about 100 indigent patients were operated on and it was a success story. “This time around, we plan to have at least 100 indigent patients to be taken care of.’’

