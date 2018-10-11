11 injured as commuter train crashes into truck in Germany

11 person were left injured in Germany today as a commuter train crashed into a trailer truck in Southern Germany.

According to fire fighters, the first emergency calls were placed at 7:47am (0547 GMT) over the collision at a railway crossing in Sipplingen, a village by Lake Constance.

Rail traffic on the track has been halted, with the front of the train badly damaged.

Firefighters said they are now working to evacuate passengers from the train to the nearest train station, where doctors were on hand to deal.

They added that the injury toll could still change.

Share this: Tweet



