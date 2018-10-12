12 PDP Presidential aspirants get set for Saturday delegate-vote

The oil-rich city of Port Harcourt in the Niger Delta is agog for Saturday’s presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party.

The streets of the city are covered in posters of the 12 presidential aspirants running to become the party’s candidate.

All the aspirants are considered heavyweights in Nigerian politics and whoever emerges victorious tomorrow is expected to pose the greatest challenge to President Buhari’s re-election bid.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, former senate president David Mark, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governors Sule Lamido, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Attahiru BAfarawa, Ahmed MAkarfi, and Jonah JAng, as well as Kabiru Turaki and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the contestants.

TVC News gathered that the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party were on Friday night handed over the list of delegates that would take part in the presidential primary scheduled for Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday. Police deploy 12,800 personnel convention Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command said on Friday that at least 12,800 personnel would be deployed to ensure a peaceful conduct of the National Convention of the PDP. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed to Journalists that the security personnel would be deployed to Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, venue of the presidential primary, and other strategic locations and flashpoints. Omoni explained that all departments of the Police Command would be involved in ensuring the security of lives and property during the exercise.

Share this: Tweet



