150 captains cautioned to adhere to examination rules

Image result for Nigerian Army captains examsThe Nigerian Army has cautioned its young officers set for the promotional examination from the rank of Captain to Major to adhere strictly to the rules and guidelines governing the conduct of the examination.

The commander of the army Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Ademo Salihu told the officers that one of the objectives of the exam is to stimulate competitive spirit in the officers.

He also reeled out the acceptable norms guiding the exams, as well as the area of specialty their examinations are expected to come from.  150 Army captains will sit for the examination and only two of them are female.

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring wants corporate organizations to perform their Corporate Social Responsibility to flooded communities of the Niger Delta.

Simbi Wabote led the agency’s team as they made donations of food and other relief materials to displaced persons in Amassoma, Tombia and Igbogene.

