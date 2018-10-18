18 killed as army truck collides with minibus in Ethiopia

No fewer than eighteen persons have been reportedly killed in Ethiopia as an army truck crashed into a minibus on Saturday.

Eighteen civilians were reportedly killed and others injured as an army truck tried to veer of the road but unfortunately collided with the oncoming minibus in northern Ethiopia.

According to reports, the accident happened in the morning in the state of Amhara.

Ethiopia, despite having the one of the world’s lowest per capita car ownership rates, deadly accidents are common and are often blamed on poor roads and car maintenance and lax enforcement of safety rules.

According to government statistics, over 4,500 people have died in the 12 months up to July this year

