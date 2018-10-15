2018 AWC: Mexico Embassy invite Special Eagles for visa screening

The Embassy of Mexico in Nigeria has invited the national Amputee Football team, the Special Eagles for their visa appointment.

The team is expected to leave their camp at the Teslim Balogun Stadium today to meet the appointment scheduled for Abuja on Tuesday.

The 2018 Amputee Football World Cup begins next week in Mexican cities of San Juan and Guadalajara.

Nigeria is in the same group with defending champions, Russia, former champions, Brazil and El Salvador

The team got the sum of six million Naira as donation from Super eagles players ahead of the World cup

