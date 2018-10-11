2019 AFCON qualifier: Libya to arrive Uyo ahead of Nigeria clash

A 54-man Libyan delegation will arrive Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday, ahead of their crucial double-header against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Both sides will clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, on Saturday, with the reverse fixture scheduled for Tunisia, three days later.

The Libyans will arrive Nigeria without their coach, Adel Amrouche, who quit on Tuesday over unpaid salaries.

Match officials from DR Congo, as well as the Referee Assessor from Mali and the Security Officer from South Africa, will also arrive in Lagos on Thursday and then fly to Uyo on Friday morning.

