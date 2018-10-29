2019 AFCON qualifiers: super eagles coach, Rohr says team’s focus is to remain unbeaten

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says the team’s main focus now is to remain unbeaten in their remaining AFCON qualifying games, which will confirm Nigeria’s spot at the 2019 championship in Cameroon.

Nigeria have missed the last two editions of the championship and will tackle South Africa on November 17th in Johannesburg before hosting Seychelles at home in the last game.

The gaffer also believes the team will cope well in the absence of Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, who is suspended for the game against the Bafana.

The Super Eagles currently top the group with 9 points, while South Africa have seven.

Share this: Tweet



