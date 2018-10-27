2019 Elections: INEC unfolds schedule for polls

Nigeria’s election management body has challenged the electorate to institute legal action against any public office seeker who falsifies personal data or gives false information in any way.

The INEC chairman threw this challenge while briefing newsmen on the update of the commission’s implementation of activities for the 2019 general election in Abuja on Friday.

Nine months after it released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general election, INEC says 3 of the 14 activities drawn out have been successfully carried out.

With the display of candidates’ particulars on its websites, INEC has urged members of the public to scrutinize the claims and where necessary, challenge observed falsified information in law courts

The Commission describes the Voter Register as a national asset that must be guided and worked upon, expressing its desire to thoroughly clean it ahead of the national election

While nominations for Presidential and National Assembly elections ended October the 18th, In line with the provision of the law, nominations for Governors and State Houses of Assembly elections comes to a close on November the 2nd, 2018.

