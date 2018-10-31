Home Health 2019 Elections: Drug abuse poses threat to polls- Analysts
2019 Elections: Drug abuse poses threat to polls- Analysts
Health
Nigeria
Politics
0

2019 Elections: Drug abuse poses threat to polls- Analysts

0
0
now viewing

2019 Elections: Drug abuse poses threat to polls- Analysts

Drug abuse is one of the leading causes of mental health issues in Nigeria and analysts say this could pose a problem during the up coming general elections.

Analysts believe that the youth will be at risk of being used to propagate election violence.

This was the summation of the national youth summit on drugs and substance abuse prevention.

Speakers at the event call on the government to provide effective methods of keeping the youth occupied during these times including the provision of an educative environment that will keep them busy

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies