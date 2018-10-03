2019 Elections: Lugbe residents urge FG to repair deplorable roads

Residents of the Federal Housing Authority Lugbe in Abuja have called on the Federal Government to remember them and keep election promises made in 2015 to fix their deplorable roads ahead of the 2019 elections.

Federal Housing Authority Lugbe is one of the more famous housing settlements in Abuja, Well planned and conducive to live in but a glaring flaw associated with it is the steadily deteriorating state of its roads.

Year in year out, the rains come and damage whatever semblance of roads are left leaving residents worse off for it.

More frustrating to the Lugbe residents is that they do not know what authorities to call attention to the state of the roads, between the Abuja Municipal Area Council, the Federal Housing Authority or the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

They have now decided to make their appeal to the Federal Government to intervene in the matter stating that of all the major Housing estates in Abuja, which include Karu Housing Estate,Kubwa Housing Estate and Gwarimpa Housing Estate, Lugbe is the only Housing that has been steadily neglected over the years.

The residents are praying that the Federal Government will look into the matter urgently.

Share this: Tweet



