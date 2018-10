As the 2019 general election draws close, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has formed an alliance with the All Progressives Grand Alliance aspirant Uche Onyeaguocha.

Ihedioha visited Onyeaguocha in Obinze town to seek his support.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives promised to ensure Imo State is restored to its glory if elected governor.

Share this: Tweet