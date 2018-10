Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Southwest zone have resolved not to accept any form of marginalisation should the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, emerge winner.

The party leaders commended Atiku for conceding to give the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the Southwest.

They also expressed the desire in getting the positions of Chief of Staff and Attorney-General of the Federation.

