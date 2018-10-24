News just in says there is a 24-hour curfew in place within the Kaduna metropolis. This might not be unconnected to the instability at Kasuwan Magani.

The governor of the state shared the story on his twitter handle, saying Residents are advised to comply by this directive and that the decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.

This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect.

Residents are advised to comply by this directive.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) October 21, 2018

Share this: Tweet



