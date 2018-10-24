Home News 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs
24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs
News just in says there is a 24-hour curfew in place within the Kaduna metropolis. This might not be unconnected to the instability at Kasuwan Magani.

The governor of the state shared the story on his twitter handle, saying Residents are advised to comply by this directive and that the decision has been taken in the best interest of the state.

