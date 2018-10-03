Home International 250 passengers to Ghana escape death on Delta Airline
250 passengers to Ghana escape death on Delta Airline
International
World News
0

250 passengers to Ghana escape death on Delta Airline

0
0
now viewing

250 passengers to Ghana escape death on Delta Airline

now playing

At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

now playing

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

now playing

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

now playing

Two die in Lagos as train rams into parked bus

now playing

Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

No fewer than 250 passengers and crew members escaped death by the whiskers on Monday evening after a fire broke out in the wheel well of a Delta Airliner leaving from JFK International Airport for Accra, Ghana.

The passengers were evacuated from the Flight 420 which takeoff was aborted after observing an issue with the airspeed indicator, causing the brakes to overheat and ignite the gear, The New York Post reports.

In total, 258 people — 250 passengers, 8 crew members were evacuated via mobile stairs.

A fire unit from the Port Authority Police soon responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, the Port Authority PBA confirmed on Twitter.

The same Twitter account also shared footage of what was described as a fire breaking out in the wheel well of the same aircraft a bit earier.

The small blaze was extinguished on the taxiway and no one was injured, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) confirmed to Fox News.

There were no operational impacts to other flights, PANYNJ added.

A representative for Delta Air Lines apologized in a statement saying: “Delta apologizes to our customers onboard Flight 420 for delaying their travel.

“We are working to get customers to their destination as soon as possible.”

Related Posts

At least 20 killed in Mali after truck falls into river

TVCN 0

At least 10 killed in South Africa bus crash

TVCN 0

21 killed, as 29 others survive Sokoto boat mishap

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies