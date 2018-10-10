50 die as bus swerves off steep slope in Kenya

No fewer than fifty people have been killed in a bus accident in western Kenya early on Wednesday.

Witnesses and police said the bus swerved off the road while driving down a steep slope, and rolled into a ditch at 4 am local time in western Kericho county.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Nairobi to the western town of Kakamega and was carrying 52 passengers.

Rift Valley regional police boss Francis Munyambu say the survivors from the bus are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Official statistics show that around 3,000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya, but the World Health Organization estimates the figure could be as high as 12,000.

