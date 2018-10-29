NUPENG assures of hitch-free end of year fuel distribution

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has affirmed its willingness to work closely with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure a hitch-free products distribution across the country throughout the end of year festive period.

National President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, gave this assurance when he led the National Central Working Committee (CWC) on a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the union did not see any reason to call its members out on any industrial action capable of disrupting the distribution of petroleum products between now and the end of the year, adding that even if any dispute arose, the union was confident that with the labour-friendly disposition of the NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, such would be resolved without any disruption of fuel distribution process.

“We have the opportunity of working with a very wonderful man who is the GMD of NNPC, a man who loves NUPENG and who also loves Nigeria. The way he has handled the industry since he came on board as GMD is unprecedented.

“We have a GMD who does not see his responsibility ending at the NNPC, but intervenes when we have issues with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other companies in the oil sector. So, he is somebody we are willing to work closely with to maintain the industrial harmony we are enjoying today.”

Prince Akporeha stated that with the kind of relationship the union had with the GMD, he and his colleagues assured Nigerians that there is not going to be any reason for them to stall operations or go on any action, saying the union has the confidence of the GMD.

He revealed that Dr. Baru was receptive to the Industry unions matters, adding that with such kind of relationship, there is no reason for the union to embark on any industrial action that could disrupt products distribution across the Country, Prince Akporeha stated.

He also commended the GMD’s giant stride in revamping products pipelines and strategic depots across the country which he said had reduced products theft and revived business activities across the Country.

Responding, Dr. Baru, who inaugurated the newly elected NUPENG NNPC Group Executives, charged the labour leaders to sustain the industrial harmony currently being enjoyed in the industry by resorting to dialogue instead of threats and confrontation.

He assured the CWC members of maximum support towards re-engineering the union and helping the new union leaders to deliver on their campaign promises.

In his remarks, the new NNPC Group Chairman of NUPENG, Comrade David Idache, pledged loyalty to the NNPC Management, assuring that his executive would always collaborate towards achieving the corporation’s strategic objectives.

Other members of the new Group Executives inaugurated include: Comrade Sulaiman Jibrin (Vice Chairman); Comrade Udoh Michael (Secretary); Comrade Ibe Uche (Treasurer); Comrade Alordiah Ovie (PRO/Welfare Officer); and Comrade Jefferson Ohio (Assistant

