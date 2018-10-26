79 paries submit names of presidential candidates to INEC

Seventy-Nine Political parties have submitted the names of their Presidential candidate to the Independent electoral commission ahead of the 2019 Elections.

This is according to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed journalists at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

Yakubu also said that apart from the 79 presidential candidates, 89 parties fielded 1,803 candidates for the 109 senatorial seats and 4,548 for the 350 federal constituencies.

The chairman promised to make available a breakdown of the different candidates and the parties they represent.

In the same vein, the the Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo State has charged Nigerians to properly scrutinise candidates seeking election into political office at the polls .

Resident commissioner, Barrister Mutiu Agboke also disclosed that the academic credentials of aspirants have now been displayed at the various INEC offices across the country.

This he stated would assist Nigerians to have in depth knowledge of their candidates as well as their intellectual capacities.

