Abdulrazaq Atunwa emerges Kwara PDP guber candidate
Image result for Abdulrasaq Atunwa emerges Kwara PDP guber candidateA member of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazaq Atunwa, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Kwara state.

Atunwa polled 1,555 votes to defeat a former governor of the state, Shaaba Lafiagi, who had 578 votes.

Ten aspirants entered the race, some openly withdrew while others did not show up at the primary, leaving the contest for just two aspirants.

The primary had earlier been disrupted on Sunday following complaints that the name of a particular anointed aspirant had been ticked on some ballot papers.

 

