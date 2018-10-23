ACPML unveils 16 new modern trucks for Waste Management in Sea Ports

African Circle Pollution Management Limited (ACPML) has unveiled 16 new modern trucks it procured for the management of wastes in the nation’s sea ports.

This is to fulfill its mandate as contained in the agreement it signed with the Federal Government.

The trucks, which are fitted with the latest technological features, were manufactured overseas by one of the motor vehicle manufacturing giants, Mercedes Benz.

The trucks, in addition to the earlier ones procured by the company, are expected to enhance the operations of the company in the nation’s seaports situated in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri and Onne.

The procurement of the trucks is in line with the requirements of Maritime Pollution (MARPOL) 73/78, one of the key guidelines of the global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) with headquarters in London, United Kingdom.

With the provisions of MARPOL 73/78, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is mandated by IMO to provide adequate waste reception facilities for waste generated in vessels calling in Nigerian ports.

Unveiling the trucks in Tin Can Island Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos, the Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman commended the management of African Circle Pollution Management Limited (ACPML) for the strides it has made since it signed the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with the Federal Government.

Usman, who was represented at the occasion by NPA General Manager, Security, Mr. Nasir Anas Mohammed, stated that the additional modern trucks the company has procured would go a long way in enhancing its operations in the months ahead.

