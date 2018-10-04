Adamawa 2019: Fmr acting gov. Fintiri emerges PDP candidate

Former acting Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri has emerged the governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election.

Declaring the election results, the returning officer Hon. Adamu Shuaibu said Fintiri polled 1,656 votes to emerge candidate of the party in next year’s election while his closest opponent, Amb. Jameel Mohammed scored 465.

Former acting governor of Adamawa State, Ahmed Fintiri defeated Barrister Bala Ngilari and two other aspirants to secure the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial in the state.

Chairman of the election committee, Hon. Adamu Shuibu announcing the outcome of the poll said Fintiri overwhelmingly defeated other aspirants to fulfill the party’s requirement to become it’s flag bearer.

Fintiri in appreciation commended the party faithfuls for giving him their mandate and promised to transform the state if given the mandate in 2019.

The party’s state chairman Barrister Tahiru Shehu urged party faithfuls to rally round the winner of the election for them to defeat the incumbent APC government.

Meanwhile, two other aspirants described the exercise that produced Fintiri as a complete charade, characterised by vote buying.

Consequently, the aspirants: Dr. Ahmed Modibbo and Dr. Umar Ardo withdrew from the race.

Share this: Tweet



