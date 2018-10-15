Home News Adamawa APC chieftains protest imposition of NASS candidate
Adamawa APC chieftains protest imposition of NASS candidate
Adamawa APC chieftains protest imposition of NASS candidate

Adamawa APC chieftains protest imposition of NASS candidate

Image result for Adamawa APC chieftains protest imposition of NASS candidateSome chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state have protested the primaries conducted in the Northern senatorial district.

the protest is against the alleged imposition of Adamu Kamale as party’s candidate for Michika/Madagali federal constituency.

They alleged that Adamu Kamale was imposed on other aspirants two days to party primaries as consensus candidate.

Adamu Kamale was a senatorial aspirant in the primaries before his emergency as consensus candidate for house of representatives for Michika /Madagali federal constituency.

