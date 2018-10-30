Administrative structuring: Fayemi swears in first set of appointees

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has sworn in the first set of four political appointees who will serve the state for the next four years. The appointees have also been cleared by the State House of Assembly.

The governor charged the new Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and two commissioners to be totally committed to the people and the cardinal programmes of his administration.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Biodun Omoleye and the Attorney General of the State, Olawale Fapohunda, appreciated the opportunity to serve and reiterated their commitment to the success of the administration.

