Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party in Ogun state, Dimeji Bankole, has expressed confidence that the the Party will win.

Bankole made this known during his formal presentation by the ADP party chairman, Wale Egunleti, as their flag bearer in the governorship poll.

He said the party was well structured and would displace the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state in the coming general elections.

