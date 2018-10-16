Home Football AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E
AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E
Football
Sports
0

AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

0
0
now viewing

AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

now playing

Exclusive: Auwa Liman's parents demand for release of her corpse

now playing

Fayemi sworn-in as Ekiti governor for second term

now playing

Qualifier: Super Eagles train ahead Libya return match

now playing

Retirement: Ex-DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar loses suit against FG

now playing

Boko haram kills another health worker, Hauwa Leman

Image result for AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, overtake Bafana Bafana in Group EThe Super Eagles move top group E with a victory over Libya in the second leg of the 2019 Africa Nations cup qualifying match played in Tunisia

Odion Ighalo shot the Super eagles into an early in the 13th minute of the game ,stand -in Captain Ahmed Musa increased the tally to make it 2 nil six minutes later.

Super Eagles opponents, South Africa struggled to a 0-0 draw with Seychelles.

The Bafana Bafana had defeated the same Seychelles team by 6-0 just last Saturday.

With the draw South Africa lost two points and dropped to second place behind Nigeria in group E with two matches to go.

 

Related Posts

Exclusive: Auwa Liman’s parents demand for release of her corpse

TVCN 0

Fayemi sworn-in as Ekiti governor for second term

TVCN 0

Qualifier: Super Eagles train ahead Libya return match

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies