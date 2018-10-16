AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles beat Libya, top Group E

The Super Eagles move top group E with a victory over Libya in the second leg of the 2019 Africa Nations cup qualifying match played in Tunisia

Odion Ighalo shot the Super eagles into an early in the 13th minute of the game ,stand -in Captain Ahmed Musa increased the tally to make it 2 nil six minutes later.

Super Eagles opponents, South Africa struggled to a 0-0 draw with Seychelles.

The Bafana Bafana had defeated the same Seychelles team by 6-0 just last Saturday.

With the draw South Africa lost two points and dropped to second place behind Nigeria in group E with two matches to go.

