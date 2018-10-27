Home International Afghanistan attack: 5 killed, 12 injured in bombing
Afghanistan attack: 5 killed, 12 injured in bombing
Afghanistan attack: 5 killed, 12 injured in bombing

Afghanistan attack: 5 killed, 12 injured in bombing

According to report from Afghan security operatives, a bomb attack in Maidan Wardak province just west of the capital Kabul has claimed the lives of five people.

At least 12 people were injured in the attack, which targeted the provincial police department with a bomb-laden vehicle.

The attack, claimed by the Taliban, comes just a week after Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections, and on the same day as delayed polls in the southern Kandahar province.

