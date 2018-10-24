African Free Trade: Nigeria must access impact on citizens lives – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that Nigeria will henceforth not sign any treaty without assessing the impact it will make on the lives of its citizens.

He made the remark at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while inaugurating the nation’s Committee for Impact and Readiness Assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said his government was determined to breakaway from the past practice of signing treaties without making the needed positive gains for the country.

President Buhari charged the committee to concentrate on the issues raised during the nationwide consultations and find lasting solutions to them.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah urged the committee to identify the short, medium and long term measure to prepare Nigerian businesses for the take off of the African continental free trade area.

Share this: Tweet



