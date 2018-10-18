Home Football African Women’s Cup of Nations: 48 Super Falcon players to camp in Epe
African Women’s Cup of Nations: 48 Super Falcon players to camp in Epe
African Women’s Cup of Nations: 48 Super Falcon players to camp in Epe

African Women’s Cup of Nations: 48 Super Falcon players to camp in Epe

Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France

Super Falcons play Gambia in nations cup qualifiers

Falcons to host Gambia in Calabar next month

Women’s WAFU Cup: Falcons drawn with Benin, Senegal, Mali

Nigeria drop one place to 39th in the world

Players invited to the Super Falcons in preparation for the African Women’s Cup of Nations are to resume in Epe outside Lagos on Thursday.

Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby, has invited 29 home-based and 19 foreign-based professionals for camping ahead of the tournament.

Leading the list of players are African Woman Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie, goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender, Glory Ogbonna.

The 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Ghana from November 17th to December 1st.

The draw for the 8-nation championship holds on Sunday.

