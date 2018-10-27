Agriculture in Nigeria: Stakeholders seek more intervention from Government

Experts in Agro Allied Industry have identified government’s over reliance on oil revenue as a major problem facing

exports of Agriculture produce in Nigeria.

Speakers at the 2018 Nigeria Agricultural Exporter forum say since agriculture export activities were displaced by Oil and Gas sector in the 70s, the performance and contribution of the sector to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings in the past fifty years has progressively witnessed a downward slide.

They added that Oil and Gas sector accounts for about seventy five percent of the nation’s GDP while Agriculture and other sectors are struggling to fill the 25% gap.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Agro Export, John Isemede says the duplication of government agencies has undermined the growth of export industry in the country.

