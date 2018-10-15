Home News Air Force clears Boko Haram hideout in Borno
Air Force clears Boko Haram hideout in Borno
Air Force clears Boko Haram hideout in Borno

Image result for Air Force clears Boko Haram hideout in BornoThe Nigerian Air Force said it has pulled down a Boko Haram hideout and neutralised several insurgents at Bogum in northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who revealed this to the media noted that its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out the attack on Sunday.

Daramola said the attack followed intelligence report that the insurgents had been carrying out activities within the settlement and that the task force focused on concentration areas of the insurgents and attacked in successive waves with direct hits on the targets,

 

