The Nigerian air force has put in place measures to optimize logistics in increasing operations and delivery in the North East and other war zones.

This was made known by the Chief of Air staff, Sadiq Abubakar, during the logistics conference held at the Federal Capital, Abuja.

Sadiq said that the upgrade would create a stronger synergy between the Management and field units.

The Chief of logistics also stated that the optimization is the result of the expansion of the units in the force.

