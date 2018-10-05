Aiteco Cup: Katsina, Rangers advance to semi-final

Katsina United and Enugu Rangers have qualified for the semi-final of this year’s Aiteo Cup.

In Lagos, Katsina United stopped Kwara United 3-1, while Enugu Rangers pipped cup holders Akwa United 4-2 on penalties after both teams were tied on 1-1 at fulltime.

Destiny Ashadi put ‘The Changi Boys’ in front against Kwara United in the 21st minute.

In first half stoppage time, Tasiu Lawal double Katsina United lead and a minute later Segun Alebisu pulled a goal back for Kwara United.

Martins Usule made the game safe for Katsina United in the dot of full time of the quarterfinal at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

In Kano, Akwa United went ahead in the first half through Michael Ibe, but Rangers equalised in the 70th minute through veteran defender Okey Odita.

