Akeredolu seeks support of indigenes in developing Ondo

Ondo State Government has charged indigenes to work hand in hand with government to bring rapid development to the State.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu gave the charge at the presentation of a book titled “Multiple Bold Steps”.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that the Chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale, who presented the Governor’s speech at the event, wants people to partner Government in bringing rapid development to the State. He was quick to add that the State Government is ready to provide enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Ale is of the opinion that Government alone cannot do it, hence the need for support of the people.

The author of the book, Abayomi Adeyeri urged Nigerian youths to always take bold steps in life. Others present at the event also have these words for the youth.

The event was attended by government officials, captains of industry and traditional rulers.

Share this: Tweet



