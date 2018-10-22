Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guilty

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the case of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, until Wednesday.

Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over alleged money laundering . The former governor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending determination of his bail application.

But Fayose’s Counsel, urged the court to remand him in EFCC custody pointing out that the bail application has been filed.

The anti-graft agency is accusing Fayose of benefitting from about five billion dollars funds allocated by the Office of the National Security Adviser during the previous administration.

