Home News Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guilty
Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guilty
News
Nigeria
0

Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guilty

0
0
now viewing

Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guilty

now playing

NHIS workers protest Yusuf's resumption, block entrance of office

now playing

Kaduna curfew's compliance level high as arms takes over streets

now playing

Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

now playing

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs

now playing

Buhari to visit Seme border in Lagos on Tuesday

Image result for Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns case as Fayose pleads not guiltyThe Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the case of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, until Wednesday.

Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, over alleged money laundering . The former governor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending determination of his bail application.

But Fayose’s Counsel, urged the court to remand him in EFCC custody pointing out that the bail application has been filed.

The anti-graft agency is accusing Fayose of benefitting from about five billion dollars funds allocated by the Office of the National Security Adviser during the previous administration.

Related Posts

NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office

TVCN 0

Kaduna curfew’s compliance level high as arms takes over streets

TVCN 0

Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies